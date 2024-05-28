Dr. Mir Mushtaq receives WHO Award for Outstanding Services in Tobacco Control in Kashmir

Dr. Mir Mushtaq, Nodal Officer NTCP DHSK, has been honored with the prestigious WHO Award for his outstanding contributions to tobacco control in the Kashmir Division.

This significant recognition marks Dr. Mushtaq as the first doctor in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to receive such a distinguished award.

The award celebrates Dr. Mushtaq’s relentless dedication and impactful work in the field of tobacco control, reflecting his commitment to public health and the well-being of the community. The presentation of this award will take place in New Delhi on the eve of World No Tobacco Day.

Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Dr. Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Mission Director NHM, Nazim Zai Khan and Director, Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather have extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Mir Mushtaq for this remarkable achievement. They acknowledged that this award brings immense pride and recognition to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to the news, Dr. Mir Mushtaq expressed his profound happiness and termed the award a matter of immense pride. He conveyed his deepest gratitude to the Secretary of Health, Director of Health Services, and Mission Director NHM for their unwavering support and guidance, which have been instrumental in this accomplishment.

Dr. Mushtaq also extended his thanks to all individuals and stakeholders associated with tobacco control efforts in the valley. He offered special appreciation to his dedicated team at the Tobacco Control Cell, DHSK, for their hard work and commitment.

Lastly, Dr. Mushtaq thanked the WHO for recognizing his contributions in the field of tobacco control.

This award signifies progress made in tobacco control in Kashmir and serves as an inspiration for continued efforts towards a healthier, tobacco-free future for the region.

Each year, the Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia Region honours individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to tobacco control through the Regional Director’s Special recognition award. (GNS)