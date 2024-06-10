Shailendra Sarthi Foundation honoured Veer Nari’s at Group Centre, CRPF, Humhama

Srinagar, June 09: A felicitation ceremony to honour Veer Nari’s was organized by renowned astrologer Dr. Sanju Singh w/o Shaheed DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh Founder of Shailendra Sarthi Foundation at Shaheed Pramod Memorial Hall, GC CRPF, Srinagar in the presence of Regional CWA Head Smt. Sangeeta Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, DIG, GC CRPF Srinagar. A large number of Force personnel and their family members attended the function.

After establishment of Shailendra SarthiFoundation, a series of such programs were held Pan India to honour Veer Nari’s of CRPF in the past with an aim to empower them in their fight to tackle difficult situations. In this sequel, a program has been organized on 08th June’ 2024 for the development of Veer Nari’s residing in Valley jointly by efforts of Shailendra Sarthi Foundation and RCWA, GC Srinagar.

Dr. Sanju Singh, the founder of the Shailendra Sarthi Foundation, demonstrated resilience and determination in the face of adversity following the loss of her husband, DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh, in the line of duty. Her commitment to supporting and uplifting other Veer Naris is inspiring. By sharing her own experiences and offering assistance, she is providing these women with invaluable emotional and practical support.

The event not only honoured the Veer Naris but also provided them with guidance to enhance their daily routines and lifestyles. Additionally, the inclusion of a patriotic performance by the children of CWA Montessori School added a touching element to the ceremony, highlighting the spirit of unity and patriotism.

The acknowledgment and appreciation extended to Dr. Sanju Singh and the Shailendra Sarthi Foundation by Smt. Sangeeta Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, DIG reflect the significance of their efforts in supporting the families of CRPF personnel. Such initiatives play a crucial role in recognizing the sacrifices made by these families and in providing them with the support they need to navigate through challenging times.