Intensive lifestyle modification helps reversal of coronary heart disease: Dr Sushil

Jammu,June09: While recognizing the importance of lifestyle modifications and its impact in reducing cardiac mortality Head Department of Cardiology GMCH Jammu Dr Sushil Sharma held a day long Cardiac awareness Cum Health check-up at Sidh Peer kapila Nath Ji Devsthan Assan Rara , Vijaypur Distt Samba with main emphasis on adoption of cardiac friendly dietary and lifestyle measures for better outcome thereby reducing a major portion of socioeconomic burden and reversing some of coronary ailments in early budding stages.

While interacting with the people Dr Sushil stated that coronary heart disease (CHD) is responsible for about 15% of all deaths worldwide and is identified as a top priority for decision makers. Both primary and secondary prevention are considered key strategies in the prevention of CHD. Healthy lifestyle factors, including regular physical activity, healthy body composition, non-smoking, and limited alcohol intake, have been associated with the improvement of traditional cardiovascular risk factors such as systolic blood pressure and LDL cholesterol levels.

A healthy lifestyle also exerts beneficial effects on insulin sensitivity, cardiorespiratory fitness, and inflammation. Furthermore, a healthy lifestyle is strongly related to reductions in risk of cardiovascular events, mortality, and incident T2D in apparently healthy individuals. Therefore, optimizing lifestyle habits is a cornerstone in CVD and T2D prevention and a first-line recommendation in the clinical management of established CVD.

He elaborated that maintaining a persistently healthy lifestyle or transitioning from an unhealthy to a healthy lifestyle over time was linked to a nearly 50% decrease in all-cause mortality, cardiovascular mortality, and incident T2D, compared with those with a persistently unhealthy lifestyle. The findings suggest that even after CVD manifestation, maintaining or adopting a healthy lifestyle can reduce residual cardiovascular risk. Most CVD patients being compliant with guideline-recommended lifestyle behaviors are able to maintain their healthy lifestyle over a period of 10 years. This high adherence rate is consistent with, or even exceeds, adherence rates reported in various research studies about compliance with guideline recommendations in secondary prevention of CVD.

He further added that there is a need to assess the efficacy of non-pharmacologic interventions with multiple lifestyle components in patients with established CHD in comparison to usual care. Multifactorial lifestyle interventions aimed at improving modifiable risk factors in patients with established CHD reduce the risk for fatal cardiovascular events. Therefore, they may have added value in secondary prevention of CHD. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) patients who maintained or improved to a healthy lifestyle had an almost 50% lower risk of death from any cause, cardiovascular-related death, and developing Type 2 diabetes compared with CVD patients who maintained an unhealthy lifestyle. Not smoking and compliance with physical activity recommendations were associated with the lowest risk for all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in patients with established CVD, He Said.

Management Committee of the Devstan Guru Peer Rattan Nath Ji , Rajinder Nath, Parshotam Nath, Karan Nath , Pawan Nath and Arun Nath appreciated the selfless efforts of Dr Sushil and his team in extending quality healthcare service in far flung area of the Jammu region and expressed hope that such outreach program will be a regular feature in their area in near future.

Others who were part of this compassionate move included Dr Yashwant Sharma and Dr. Dhaneshwar Kapoor. Paramedics and Volunteers who were part of the team included Kamal Sharma , Rajkumar, Ranjeet Singh , Amnish Dutta , Gourav Sharma , Rohit Nayyar , Rahul Vaid , Maninder Singh , Arun Singh , Paramveer Singh , Jatin Bhasin , Rajnish Dogra , Vikas Kumar and Nirvair Singh Bali.