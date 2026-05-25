Series of awareness camps held in Rajouri under Nasha Mukt Abhiyan

Rajouri, May 24: As part of the ongoing 100-day Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, a series of awareness programmes, outreach activities and pledge-taking ceremonies were organized across district Rajouri today to spread awareness about the harmful effects of drug abuse and to promote a drug-free society.

An awareness programme on Nasha Mukta Abhiyan was organized by the Municipal Committee Thanamandi at the MC Hall. The programme witnessed participation from Municipal workers, employees of PHE and members from civil society.

Speakers highlighted the ill effects of drug addiction and urged participants to actively contribute towards building a drug-free society. The programme was appreciated for its effective outreach and awareness generation among the attendees.

The Rural Development Department organized awareness programmes across all Panchayats of the district. Panchayat functionaries, field staff and locals were sensitized to the harmful consequences of substance abuse. They were motivated to play an active role in spreading awareness at the grassroots level to evolve a drug-free society.

Pledge-taking programmes were organized at Doongi, Barmandal, Chowki, Peli, Patrara and Ratal Panchayats. The locals and ex-panchayat representatives pledged to reaffirm their commitment to continue their fight against drug abuse.

At Kalakote, a Nasha Mukt Abhiyan programme was held at the Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel to educate students and locals about the dire consequences of substance abuse and the importance of adopting a healthy and disciplined lifestyle.

The Forest Department also organized awareness activities under the campaign in different forest ranges and blocks of the district.

Programmes were conducted at Block Budhal-B under Kandi Range, Block Kalalkas at Badhoon Chowk in Forest Range Kandi and in Compartment No. 108/R of Thanamandi Block. Officials and field staff interacted with locals and spread awareness regarding the need for collective efforts to eradicate drug abuse from society.