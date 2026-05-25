NIT Sgr NCC Cadets Shine at ‘Run with Pride – Run for India’ event

Srinagar, May 24: NCC cadets of National Institute of Technology Srinagar delivered an outstanding performance in the “Run With Pride – Run for India” event organised by the Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh Directorate NCC as part of #SNICSrinagar2026 on Sunday.

Around 30 NCC cadets from NIT Srinagar participated in the 5-kilometre Unity Run held along the scenic Boulevard Road from Nishat Garden to SKICC, Srinagar. The event witnessed participation of nearly 500 NCC cadets from different parts of the country and highlighted the spirit of unity, discipline, patriotism and fitness.

The event was flagged off by Director General NCC, Lt Gen Virendra Vats, YSM, SM, VSM, and was graced by senior NCC officials, including the Additional Director General NCC.

Bringing laurels to the institute, two girl cadets from 9 JK Girls Bn NCC Srinagar representing NIT Srinagar secured positions among the top five winners in the girls’ category. Cadet Nikita Kajla of 9 JK Girls Bn NCC Srinagar secured the 1st position, while Cadet Sakshi Sharma of 9 JK Girls Bn NCC Srinagar achieved the 5th position in the prestigious event.

ANO NCC Lt. Dr. Nitika Kundan congratulated the cadets for their remarkable achievement and said the performance reflects the dedication, discipline and commitment of NIT Srinagar NCC cadets.

“Our cadets have once again demonstrated excellence through hard work, determination and team spirit. Securing top positions in such a prestigious national-level event is a matter of immense pride for the institute and the NCC unit,” she said.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Binod Kumar Kanaujia, congratulated the cadets and appreciated their outstanding performance. He said participation in such events promotes discipline, leadership, fitness and national integration among students.

“The achievement of our NCC cadets at the Unity Run is truly commendable. Their success reflects the spirit of patriotism, perseverance and excellence that NIT Srinagar continues to nurture among its students,” he said.

Registrar, Prof. (Dr.) Atikur Rehman also congratulated the cadets and NCC officials for the achievement and said such accomplishments bring pride and recognition to the institute at the national level.

He said NCC activities play a significant role in shaping responsible and disciplined youth while encouraging active participation in nation-building initiatives.

The remarkable achievement of the cadets was widely appreciated by faculty members, NCC officials and participants present on the occasion.