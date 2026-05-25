Sport

District admin Poonch organises exhibition cricket match under NMBA

ByRK NEWS

May 25, 2026

Poonch, May 24: As part of the ongoing 100 Day Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan campaign, an Exhibition Cricket Match was organised on Sunday here at Sports Stadium between teams of the district administration Poonch.

The event was aimed at spreading awareness against drug abuse and encouraging youth to adopt a healthy, disciplined and positive lifestyle through sports and recreational activities.

The match witnessed enthusiastic participation from officers and officials of the administration. The team of DC Office led by ADC Tahir Mustafa Malik emerged victorious after an exciting contest played in a spirited atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC highlighted the importance of collective efforts in combating the menace of drug addiction and reiterated the message of “Choose Life, Not Drugs.” He emphasized that sports serve as a powerful medium to engage youth in constructive activities and promote physical and mental well-being.

The event also witnessed active support and appreciation from spectators, who lauded the initiative undertaken by the district administration under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

By RK NEWS

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