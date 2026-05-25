Kashmir

District admin Ramban conducts Jan Sunwai Camps

ByRK NEWS

May 25, 2026

Ramban, May 24: District Administration Ramban on Sunday conducted Grievances Redressal Camps (Jan Sunwai) at Village Bhingara in Pogal Paristan, Sub Division Ramsoo and Village Kalla, Dedhain- Sub Division Gool as part of the “Jan Bhagidaari – Sabse Door Sabse Pehle Abhiyan” under PM JANMAN and DA-JGUA, successfully. The events witnessed enthusiastic public participation from remote and tribal areas.

At Village Bhingara, officers from the different government departments provided on-the-spot services, besides spreading awareness regarding the welfare schemes. 

The local residents projected several issues related to water supply, road connectivity, health facilities and educational infrastructure. The officers patiently listened to the grievances and registered them for systematic redressal.

Meanwhile, a similar Jan Sunwai camp was organised at Village Dedha Ward No. 06 Kalla in Gool Sub Division. The officers from multiple departments interacted with the public and facilitated access to government schemes and services. The residents raised issues concerning water supply, power supply, road connectivity and educational facilities. The grievances were heard patiently by the officers, and necessary directions were issued for timely redressal.

Several issues at both locations were resolved on the spot through inter-departmental coordination, while clear timelines were set for matters requiring further action.

The outreach initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring doorstep governance and extending the benefits of centrally sponsored schemes to the most remote and underserved tribal populations.

The locals appreciated the district administration for organising the camps in far-flung areas, stating that such initiatives help bridge the gap between the administration and the people while ensuring easy access to government services and welfare schemes.

By RK NEWS

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