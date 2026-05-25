Padyatra to be held at Bandipora today

· DC appeals for mass participation

Bandipora, May 24: Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Indu Kanwal Chib, on Sunday appealed to the people of the district to participate in the Mega Padyatra being organized on Monday under the ongoing 100 Day Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan.

She said that the Lieutenant Governor launched the 100 Day Nasha Mukt Abhiyan across Jammu and Kashmir from April 11, 2026, to intensify the fight against drug abuse and take the message of a drug-free society to every household.

The DC informed that the Mega Padyatra in Bandipora district will be conducted on 25 May 2026 (Monday) starting from S.K Stadium Bandipora and culminate at Ajar Chowk.

“Tomorrow’s Mega Padyatra is not merely an event, but a collective pledge of the people of Bandipora against drug abuse. Every citizen’s participation will strengthen this mission and send a strong message that society stands united for a Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir,” the DC said.

Appealing to the people of Bandipora district, including youth, students, civil society members, traders, religious leaders, PRIs, government employees and the general public, the DC urged them to participate in large numbers.

The DC emphasized that drug abuse is a serious social menace and collective public participation is essential to fight this challenge effectively and to protect the younger generation from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

She further urged citizens to come forward with a sense of responsibility and join hands with the administration in making Bandipora a drug-free district.