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NIA conducts multiple raids across Kashmir in terror crackdown

ByRK NEWS

May 25, 2026

Srinagar, May 25 : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley in connection with an ongoing terror-related investigation.

Sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the searches were carried out simultaneously in several areas of Srinagar and other districts of the Valley as part of a crackdown on terror networks, overground workers and suspected terror-funding activities.

“NIA raids are underway at the banned JeI-linked Siraj-ul-Uloom in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian, as well as in Srinagar,” sources said.

They said NIA teams, assisted by the J&K Police and paramilitary forces, were searching residential premises linked to suspected individuals.—(KNO)

By RK NEWS

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