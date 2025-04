Senior Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Leader Ghulam Nabi Shaheen has Passed away today.

In a post on X, Salman Sagar wrote, “With heavy heart & immense Grief & sadness this is to inform the passing away Jenab Ghulam Nabi Shaheen my beloved uncle, senior @JKNC_ leader, former “MLC”, former PP @JKNC_ #Kashmir, Father of state spokesperson @SaraHayatShah.”

“Family still at the hospital, yet to decide with regards to the timing of “Nawaze janaza. I will be updating shortly.” he added.