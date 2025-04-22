Restoration efforts begin in Ramban after cloudburst, flash floods damage property

Restoration work is ongoing in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir after a cloudburst and flash floods damaged several houses, a temple, and vehicles. Officials have confirmed that while there was significant property damage, no casualties were reported.

Speaking to ANI, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gool, said that the flash flood damaged 37 houses and one temple.

“Yesterday a cloud burst happened here…The flash flood damaged 37 houses and a temple. Although there was a huge loss of property, no lives were lost. Several cattle are also reportedly missing,” he said.

SDM further added, “A complete assessment of the loss will be done, and all the required help will be given. Rehabilitation is being done and we are providing all necessary things like medicine and food…”

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the landslide-hit Ramban district to take stock of the situation and assess the ground situation.

The Deputy Commissioner Ramban and senior civil and police officials accompanied the Chief Minister. CM Abdullah travelled by road from Srinagar to reach Marog, one of the worst-hit villages. Demonstrating the deep concern and commitment of his government, he trekked several kilometres on foot through rugged terrain to reach Kela Morh, where the cloudburst had triggered flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction, said an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with local residents and officials from the district administration, the Chief Minister was briefed on the scale of the damage and the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and assured that the government stands shoulder to shoulder with the victims of this tragedy.

The district administration informed the Chief Minister that clearance operations are in full swing. Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), disaster response units, police, volunteers, and the local population are working around the clock to remove mudslides and boulders and restore normalcy in the affected area.

In the Ramban region, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the early hours of Sunday caused widespread damage. At least three people, including two children, lost their lives in Bagahana village after two houses collapsed due to a landslide.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed for the second consecutive day following incessant rains, hailstorm and landslide. However, restoration and clearance work are underway in Ramban. (ANI)