Scorching Heat: J&K to have sigh of relief as MeT predicts rains till July 05

Amidst the soaring temperature in Jammu and Kashmir, the weatherman here has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in Jammu areas and light rains in Kashmir division till July 05.

The weatherman has stated that the light to moderate at many places in Jammu division is expected till June 30 and light rains are expected at few places in Kashmir.

However, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the intensity of rainfall will gradually increase from July 02 to July 05. “There is a possibility of intermittent light to moderate rainfall at many places while the possibility of heavy showers at few places for a brief period cannot be ruled out from July 02 to July 05,” he added.

Moreover, he said that the landslides and mudslides are expected at vulnerable places while a few places may experience moderate thunderstorm and lightning as well during the period.

Besides, Jammu & Kashmir continued to witness soaring temperatures for the last few days with Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, today recording 32.8 degree Celsius.

As per the details, the majority of the places recorded above 30 degree Celsius temperature today. Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, recorded 32.1 degree Celsius while Kupwara also recorded 31.7 degree Celsius.

Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded 31.9 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded 29.4 degree Celsius and 24.0 degree Celsius respectively.

Although there was a bit respite from the heat wave in Jammu areas, but the temperature continued to settle around 40 degree Celsius with Jammu City seething at 38.6 degree Celsius while Banihal, Katra and Bhaderwah recorded 30.4 degree Celsius, 34.6 degree Celsius and 35.4 degree Celsius respectively.

Batote in Jammu division recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degree Celsius, the details reveal—(KNO)