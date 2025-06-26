LG Sinha appeals devotees to turn up in large numbers at Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra

SRINAGAR, JUNE 26 : Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today appealed to the devotees to turn up in large numbers at Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, which is scheduled to begin from July 3.

Addressing a press conference in Raj Bhawan, Srinagar today, the Lieutenant Governor said that security grid has been strengthened, multi-layer security is in place and army, CAPFs, J&K Police have ensured all necessary measures for a safe pilgrimage. All necessary arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and for hassle free Darshan at the holy cave.

The Lieutenant Governor said that an atmosphere of spiritual fervour has filled the air at Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra base camps and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) has made preparations for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, sanitation, communication and health of the pilgrims.

The Lieutenant Governor pointed out that significant achievements were made by SASB in the last two years in creating pilgrims-centric facilities.

Wider Yatra tracks: Previously narrow and steep Yatra tracks along both the routes have been widened to around 12 feet in most of the stretches.

Kalimata stretch, which was previously very narrow and with steep gradient, has been widened to almost 12 feet, with much gentler slope.

Safer Yatra tracks with stronger safety handrails all along whole of Baltal track and 20+ km on vulnerable stretches on Pahalgam track.

Illuminated tracks and Yatra camps: Grid power connectivity along whole of Baltal track till holy cave and from holy cave to Panjtarni has been achieved.

Grid connectivity on remaining stretch of Pahalgam track is being started.

Enhanced accommodation for pilgrims at SASB’s Yatri Niwas complexes at Baltal (800), Nunwan (900) and Pantha chowk (1000).

Digital pre-paid system for hiring of various services like pony, pithu, palki would be available for pilgrims.

At the Holy Cave, the wooden darshan platform has been replaced with stainless steel platform of appropriate alignment and height with wood flooring and additional row. Now, pilgrims would be able to have darshans simultaneously in four rows. This shall facilitate better and hassle free darshans.

Installation of Canopy over the stairs at the Holy Cave for the comfort and protection of yatris from rain/ snowfall/ scorching sun.

Clinical bed capacity of health care facilities at Panjtarni and upper camps has been expanded substantially this year.

Integrated Command and Control Centres have been established and deployment of J&K Police and CAPFs Personnel have been increased.

Vulnerable spots were identified and dedicated measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

100-bedded hospitals are functional at both the axis.

Yatri Niwas at Baltal and Pahalgam axis are being developed for the convenience of the devotees.

Special focus has been laid on cleanliness and making the yatra more sustainable.

Prasad counters have been established at holy cave.

Foot over bridge at Nunwan base camp, Cloak rooms, e-rickshaw and other such facilities have been extended for the pilgrims and service providers.

Security at Tourist spots have also been enhanced.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the role of media persons and the local residents of J&K in the smooth and successful conduct of the yatra. He also urged the pilgrims to travel in the designated convoy.