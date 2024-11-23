Breaking

Sakeena Itoo holds public grievance redressal camp in Gudder Kulgam

‘Reaffirms Omar-led Govt’s commitment of addressing public issues, efficient service delivery’

Kulgam, Nov 23: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Social Welfare and Education, Sakeena Masood today visited village Gudder of Kulgam district and held a massive public grievances redressal camp.

The camp witnessed an overwhelming participation of locals, who raised various issued and concerns related to infrastructure development and welfare schemes before the Minister.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to addressing public grievances and ensuring effective public service delivery. “Mitigating public issues is a top priority of the government led by Omar Abdullah”, Sakeena said.

She added that our government is working tirelessly to create a conducive environment for our citizens, ensuring their needs are met with efficiency and transparency.

Sakeena Masood highlighted that the government’s focus is on strengthening public grievance mechanism for prompt redressal of grievances and issues raised by them. “Our government is committed to provide best possible services across all sectors like education, healthcare and infrastructure, to enhance quality of life for everyone”, she said.

The Minister assured the gathering that their trust in the government would be met with actions that will translate into tangible benefits for the community.

Director RDD Kashmir, district officers of various departments and large number of locals were also present on the occasion.

