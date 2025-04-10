CS pushes for tourism promotion of Reasi’s iconic rail bridges

Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, today conducted an exhaustive visit to two of the region’s most iconic engineering landmarks; the Anji Khad Bridge and the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River in Reasi district.

Recognizing the immense potential of these architectural marvels, the Chief Secretary called for their immediate promotion as key tourist destinations. He emphasized that both sites, due to their engineering brilliance and scenic location, deserve to be integrated into the broader tourism circuit of the region.

Highlighting the proximity of these sites to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, the Chief Secretary advised that the pilgrims visiting the cave shrine should be encouraged to also visit AnjiKhad and the Chenab Rail Bridge.

This, he observed, would not only diversify the tourism offerings of the region but also serve as a catalyst for local economic development, generating employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for the local youth.

In his interaction with the district administration, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to explore development of supporting infrastructure and visitor amenities around both the locations. This included provision for rest areas, guided tours, food stalls and other facilities aimed at enhancing the overall experience for the tourists and pilgrims alike. He also stressed the need for installing informative signage and display boards at the sites. These boards, he said, should highlight the unique technological and structural features of these bridges. By doing so, visitors would not only gain insights into the engineering prowess behind these projects but would also develop a sense of national pride and appreciation for the infrastructural advancements being made across the country, he added.

The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; DC, Reasi; SSP, Reasi; senior officers from the Northern Railways and other local officers from civil administration and police department.