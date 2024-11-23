“Development, good governance win”: PM Modi hails “historic victory” in Maharashtra polls

As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain the power in Maharashtra with record majority, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the “historic victory” in assembly elections is a win of development and good governance.

Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won or is leading in 50 seats.

In a post on X, PM Modi assured the people of the state that their Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress.

“Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the people that our Alliance will keep working for Maharashtra’s progress. Jai Maharashtra!” PM Modi posted on X.

He further thanked people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held.

“NDA’s pro-people efforts resonate all over! I thank people across various states for blessing NDA candidates in the various by-polls held. We will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling their dreams and aspirations,” he added.

PM Modi said that he is proud of every NDA Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground, adding that “they worked hard, went among people and elaborated on our good governance agenda.”

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with notable contests in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made her electoral debut.

Out of 9 seats in UP, BJP has won 4 seats, is leading on 2 seats, its alliance partner RLD is leading on one seat. Samajwadi Party has won 2 seats. NDA sweeped 4 Bihar seats, Congress bags its lone Rajasthan bypoll seat of Dausa.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that people of Maharashtra have given Mahayuti an “unprecedented victory” and there “will be no dispute on CM face”.

“The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that people are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In line with the slogan he gave ‘ek hain toh safe hain’, people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly…,” Fadnavis told reporters here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, as the Mahayuti is on course to a landslide victory in the assembly elections. (ANI)