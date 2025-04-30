Breaking

Sakeena Itoo greets students on 12th class results

Also appreciates JKBOSE for declaring results in record time

Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo extended her heartfelt greetings to the students of 12th class who were declared successful in results declared today.

In her greetings, Sakeena applauded the dedication, hard work, and perseverance of students for achieving academic excellence. She added that our students have shown remarkable determination and achieved such brilliant results.

The Minister also extended her heartfelt greetings to girl students for outshining the boys both in overall pass percentage and top meritorious positions, adding that girls are excelling in every field.

The Minister also encouraged those who may not have achieved their desired results to stay motivated and focus on future opportunities. “Exams are just one step in the journey as there are many paths to success and each student has their own unique potential”, Sakeena stated.

The Minister also appreciated the JKBOSE administration for compiling the results in a short span of 36 days.

