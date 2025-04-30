LG Manoj Sinha chairs high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhawan 

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in Jammu Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID J&K; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Shri Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and Shri Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

The Lieutenant Governor directed for strong and coordinated measures to completely wipe out terrorism and its entire ecosystem from Jammu Kashmir.

“It is the collective resolve of the people of J&K and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood. We must be resolute to fulfill this mission.

Take strong action against OGWs who are providing logistics to terrorists, identifying targets for them and helping them to escape. Infrastructure and support system of terrorism in every nook and corner of Union Territory has to be dismantled permanently.

It should be our priority to ensure a sense of security to the common man,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed to further strengthen the security grid and stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among the security agencies.