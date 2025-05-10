Politics

Sajad Lone offers Handwara residence for shelling-affected families

RK News
RK News
1 Min Read

Handwara, May 09: In a humanitarian gesture and amid escalating border tensions in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Handwara and Chairman of People’s Conference, Sajad Gani Lone has opened his office-cum-residence in Handwara to accommodate families affected by cross-border shelling.
Taking to X, Lone extended a heartfelt invitation to all those displaced or impacted by the shelling, stating, “I very humbly invite all those who are affected by shelling in District Kupwara to stay at my office cum residence at Handwara. It is a large place and I am sure it can accommodate many families. These are tough times and together we will face them.”
He assured that arrangements for lodging and basic amenities would be put in place by tomorrow, and added that his party workers have been directed to assist all affected individuals, regardless of political affiliation.
For coordination and support, residents can contact Ashique Hussein @ +91 99068 61596, Ashraf Bandey @ +91 99066 42888 and Rahil Dar @ +91 70063 24441.
The PC chief prayed for the safety and well-being of all residents in these difficult times.

 

 

 

