Srinagar, Sept 05 : Rubina Akhter, Parliament Board member and core committee member of the National Lok Tantrik Party (NLP), Thursday filed her nomination for the Habba Kadal constituency.

She said that the people of Habba Kadal deserve a leader who understands their struggles and is committed to bringing positive change. I am honored to stand for this constituency and will continue to work tirelessly for its development, with the focus on unity, inclusivity, and prosperity for all.”