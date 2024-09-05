Developing Story

ECI issues notification for 3rd phase of elections

Last date of filing Sept. 12, polling on Oct. 01

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar , Sept 05: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued election notification for the 3rd phase of the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Total 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu shall go to polls in the third and final phase of Assembly Elections-2024.

In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising 01- Karnah; 02-Trehgam; 03-Kupwara; 04-Lolab; 05-Handwara; 06- Langate; 07- Sopore; 08-Rafiabad; 09-Uri; 10-Baramulla; 11- Gulmarg; 12- Wagoora -Kreeri;13-Pattan; 14-Sonawari; 15-Bandipora; 16- Gurez (ST) and in Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising 59- Udhampur West; 60- Udhampur East; 61-Chenani; 62- Ramnagar(SC); 63-Bani; 64-Billawar; 65- Basohli; 66-Jasrota; 67-Kathua(SC); 68-Hiranagar; 69-Ramgarh(SC);70-Samba; 71-Vijaypur; 72-Bishnah(SC); 73-Suchetgarh(SC); 74-R.S.Pura–Jammu South; 75-Bahu;76- Jammu East; 77- Nagrota;78- Jammu West; 79-Jammu North; 80-Marh(SC); 81-Akhnoor (SC) and 82-Chhamb are scheduled to go to polls in the 3rd phase of the electoral process.

As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 12, 2024 (Thursday). Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on September 13, 2024 (Friday) and last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 17, 2024 (Tuesday).

The polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for October 01, 2024, (Tuesday) and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, the notification reads.

You Might Also Like

EPFO to launch Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 at three locations in J&K, Ladakh

Kousarnag Yatra to begin today from Reasi

UPSC Prelims 2023: Thousands appear in All India Vision IAS Abhyaas Test -1 

6 modern cataract surgeries performed at DH Kulgam

Inquiry ordered for govt schools registering below 40% results 

Share This Article
Previous Article Rubina Akhter files nomination for J&K assembly polls from Habba Kadal
Next Article Kashmir: Massive fire breaks out in cloth factory in Ganderbal
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kashmir: Massive fire breaks out in cloth factory in Ganderbal
Breaking
ECI issues notification for 3rd phase of elections
Developing Story
Rubina Akhter files nomination for J&K assembly polls from Habba Kadal
Breaking
Jammu & Kashmir NC Vice president Omar Abdullah officially files his nomination for the Budgam constituency
Breaking