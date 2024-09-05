ECI issues notification for 3rd phase of elections

Srinagar , Sept 05: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued election notification for the 3rd phase of the General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

A Total 40 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) in the districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba and Jammu shall go to polls in the third and final phase of Assembly Elections-2024.

In Kashmir Division 16 Assembly Constituencies comprising 01- Karnah; 02-Trehgam; 03-Kupwara; 04-Lolab; 05-Handwara; 06- Langate; 07- Sopore; 08-Rafiabad; 09-Uri; 10-Baramulla; 11- Gulmarg; 12- Wagoora -Kreeri;13-Pattan; 14-Sonawari; 15-Bandipora; 16- Gurez (ST) and in Jammu Division 24 Assembly Constituencies comprising 59- Udhampur West; 60- Udhampur East; 61-Chenani; 62- Ramnagar(SC); 63-Bani; 64-Billawar; 65- Basohli; 66-Jasrota; 67-Kathua(SC); 68-Hiranagar; 69-Ramgarh(SC);70-Samba; 71-Vijaypur; 72-Bishnah(SC); 73-Suchetgarh(SC); 74-R.S.Pura–Jammu South; 75-Bahu;76- Jammu East; 77- Nagrota;78- Jammu West; 79-Jammu North; 80-Marh(SC); 81-Akhnoor (SC) and 82-Chhamb are scheduled to go to polls in the 3rd phase of the electoral process.

As per the Notification, the last date for filing nominations is September 12, 2024 (Thursday). Scrutiny of the nomination papers shall take place on September 13, 2024 (Friday) and last date of withdrawal of candidature is September 17, 2024 (Tuesday).

The polling day for these Assembly constituencies is scheduled for October 01, 2024, (Tuesday) and the Polling will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM, the notification reads.