Breaking

Jammu & Kashmir NC Vice president Omar Abdullah officially files his nomination for the Budgam constituency

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a post on X , JKNC informed, ” VP @OmarAbdullah officially filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency in the upcoming J&K Assembly elections. He was accompanied by senior leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi sb, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi sb, senior leader Aga Mehmood sb, and Provincial Secretary Shaukat Mir sb.”

“He carried with him the prayers and good wishes of the party cadre and the people of J&K as he continues his mission to represent the larger fight for the constitutional rights of the people of J&K,” mentioned in a post.

You Might Also Like

Highland Park Kud, Tulip Garden thrown open for public

Intense Cold Conditions Continue Despite Slight Rise in Temperature In Kashmir

Boat Capsize Tragedy: Omar, Mehbooba, Bukhari, express grief, offer condolences to affected families

Officer Trainees of ICLS conclude Bharat Darshan at Srinagar

“Congress has played havoc in region for more than 70 years”: Tarun Chugh after Rahul Gandhi visited Jammu and Kashmir

Share This Article
Previous Article President of National Conference and Former Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir , Dr Farooq Abdullah speaking to the Reporters after the NC Candidate submitted his nominations papers for contest upcoming assembly elections from Beerwah constituency.
Next Article Rubina Akhter files nomination for J&K assembly polls from Habba Kadal
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah officially files his nomination for the Budgam constituency
Breaking
President of National Conference and Former Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir , Dr Farooq Abdullah speaking to the Reporters after the NC Candidate submitted his nominations papers for contest upcoming assembly elections from Beerwah constituency.
Video
JKPC president Sajad Lone releases election manifesto, promises judicial commission in 1987 election rigging
Breaking
PM Modi extends greetings to the people on first International Solar Festival
Breaking