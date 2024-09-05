Jammu & Kashmir NC Vice president Omar Abdullah officially files his nomination for the Budgam constituency

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency in the upcoming assembly elections.

In a post on X , JKNC informed, ” VP @OmarAbdullah officially filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency in the upcoming J&K Assembly elections. He was accompanied by senior leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi sb, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi sb, senior leader Aga Mehmood sb, and Provincial Secretary Shaukat Mir sb.”

“He carried with him the prayers and good wishes of the party cadre and the people of J&K as he continues his mission to represent the larger fight for the constitutional rights of the people of J&K,” mentioned in a post.