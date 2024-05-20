Developing Story

Restoration of statehood to J&K a “solemn promise”, will stand by it: PM Modi

Agencies
Agencies
2 Min Read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said his government has made a “solemn promise” for restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and will stand by it and that Centre is working very hard to create the right conditions.

In an interview to Delhi based news agency PTI, PM Modi, on Srinagar voter turnout, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen the NDA government’s commitment to democracy enhancement in the region, “even at the cost of us sacrificing power for ourselves”.

 

He noted that the restoration of statehood is a “solemn promise we have made and we stand by it.” “We are working very hard to create the right conditions so that it can be done expeditiously.”

 

The Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

 

He said Srinagar, once a hotbed for all kinds of radical elements, witnessed the highest voter turnout in decades. Srinagar recorded a 36.7 per cent turnout – the highest since 1996 – in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

“The progress that Jammu and Kashmir has made in the last five years gives me immense hope that we are on the right path to restore statehood. We want to create a Jammu and Kashmir where violence is history, prosperity is destiny. This is our long term strategy for Kashmir. Our aspiration is that Jammu and Kashmir regains its stature as the hub of culture, knowledge and tourism along with becoming a centre of futuristic technologies like AI (Artificial intelligence),” PM Modi said.

You Might Also Like

Till 5 Pm, Baramulla PC records over 54.57% voter turnout

J&K wins 11 medals in India Skill Competitions 2024

“Thank you Puri, bow in gratitude to this iconic place”: PM Modi

“I appeal to people of Baramulla to come out and cast their votes”: NC leader Omar Abdullah

“Vote in record numbers”: PM Modi appeals voters to cast franchise in festival of democracy

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Following Iran’s President’s demise, Supreme Leader Khamenei announces 5 days of national mourning
Next Article Till 5 Pm, Baramulla PC records over 54.57% voter turnout
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Following Iran’s President’s demise, Supreme Leader Khamenei announces 5 days of national mourning
Breaking
47.53 pc voter turnout recorded till 3 pm in phase 5 Lok Sabha polls, Ladakh leads with 61.26 pc turnout
Breaking
“Poor methodology,” ICMR dissociates itself from Covaxin safety study, calls for retraction
Breaking
Iranian Embassy in New Delhi lowers its flag to half-mast after death of President Raisi in chopper crash
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.