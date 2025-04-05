Breaking

Security heightened in Jammu’s RS Pura sector after foiled infiltration bid

Poonch, July 18 (ANI): Security personnel stand guard at a site where an encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Surankote, in Poonch on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

The security has been heightened in Jammu’s Ranbir Singh Pura sector following a recent intervention by the Border Security Force (BSF) to foil an infiltration attempt by an intruder crossing the International Border (IB) in the region.

According to PRO BSF Jammu, the security forces neutralised the intruder, who kept moving to cross the border.

“On the intervening night of April 4 and 5, 2025, BSF troops observed a suspicious movement across the IB (International Border) in the Jammu border area and an intruder was observed crossing the IB. He was challenged by the BSF troops but paid no heed and kept on moving. BSF troops, sensing the threat, neutralised the intruder. The identity and motive of the intruder are being ascertained,” PRO BSF Jammu said.

A flag meeting has been called for, where the BSF will state its protest against the infiltration bid.
According to PRO BSF, the BSF troops stationed along the IB in the region observed suspicious movement in the border area where an individual was seen crossing the IB, prompting the BSF personnel to issue a challenge.

The intruder, however, did not respond and continued moving towards the Indian side and in response to the perceived threat, BSF troops neutralised the intruder.

The release added that the individual’s identity and motive are currently under investigation, and a strong protest has been lodged with the counterpart authorities regarding the incident.

Earlier on Monday, the BSF troops stationed in Amritsar district detected suspicious movement near the international border, where an individual was seen crossing into Indian territory and approaching the border security fence.

In a swift response, the troops challenged him to stop and subsequently apprehended him. Upon preliminary questioning, the intruder revealed his identity as a Pakistani national.

This apprehension took place in an area adjacent to the village of Bharopal in the district of Amritsar, the BSF said. (ANI)

