REASI TERROR ATTACK

GoI should look into issue deeply: Cong’s Mir

New Delhi, June 10: Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Monday called the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district “unfortunate”, and said that the government of India should look into the issue deeply.

“It is very unfortunate that civilians have lost their lives in the attack. This incident happened in an area, which was not considered militant affected even during peak militancy. The nation is told that the situation has been improved but in these past 3-4 years, many deadly attacks have taken place. The government of India should look into the issue deeply,” he said.

Terrorists had opened fire, causing the driver to lose control and the bus plunged into a gorge in J-K’s Reasi district on Sunday. At least nine people were killed and 30 injured.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Monday that at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.”As per eyewitnesses, two (terrorists) were there as of now. A combing operation is underway in the area. Five teams have been formed to search in the area,” Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma told ANI.

The SSP further said that five teams have been formed to conduct the search operation in the dense forest area in and around the incident spot.

The Indian Army and State Disaster Response Force are also present at the site. Drones are also being used to search the forest area.

According to officials, the bus, en route from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, was targeted by terrorists at around 6.10 pm when it reached the Pouni area of Reasi district, bordering Rajouri district.

According to officials, the rescue operations are complete and the injured have been taken to Naraina and Reasi District hospitals. LG Sinha also visited the injured at the hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha while speaking to reporters in Jammu said, “The bus driver was attacked by the terrorists, after which the bus fell in the ditch. Nine people have lost their lives and around 37 people have been injured. The rescue operation started yesterday. The police, CRPF, and Army have launched the hunt operation.”

Sinha on Monday announced an ex-gratia amounting to Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured in the Reasi terror attack.ANI

Every party should unite against terrorism: BJP leader

Hyderabad, June 10: Condemning the terror attack on pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash said that parties with different ideologies need to come together in the fight against terrorism.

At least nine people were killed and over 30 have been injured in the Reasi terror attack on Sunday.

Highlighting the timing of the attack which aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, Subhash said, “At a time when Modi is taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third time, the terrorists specifically wanted to draw attention and target the Hindus.”

Subash, the grandson of former PM PV Narsimha Rao, called for a thorough investigation and urged every political party to be united against such threats.

“We don’t encourage any person involved. We condemn the attack and there should be a thorough inquiry into the terrorists who wanted to destabilize the foundation of the country. Every party should come together; when it comes to India, everyone should stand together,” Subhash told ANI.

“Innocent people who dont have anything to do with any political parties, they are going to visit the temples, we really condemn the attack. The Jammu and Kashmir government should inquire about it and they should be compensated,” he added.ANI

Bring culprits to book: CPI(M)

Srinagar, June 10: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik has condemned the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district.

“Such senseless violence serves no purpose and only brings anguish and devastation to the victims’ families,” he said in a statement issued here.

Urging authorities to provide compensation to victim families and free-of-cost treatment to the injured, Malik demanded culprits must be identified and brought to book.

The CPI(M) leader urged the administration to introspect why such incidents are repeatedly occurring in the area. He offered condolences to the families of the victims.

DPAP for zero-tolerance against terrorism

Jammu, June 10: Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leaders condemned the terrorist attack on Shiv Khori pilgrims in Reasi and demanded stern action against the culprits for targetting innocent people.

In a statement issued here, the DPAP leaders urged the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Lt Governor to adopt a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

They urged the Union and the UT governments to provide at least Rs 25 lakh compensation to each family of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured persons besides providing specialised medical treatment to the injured.

The DPAP leaders expressed serious concern over the increase in target killing. They extended their deepest condolences and prayed for the heavenly abode of the martyrs and courage to their family members. They also prayed for early recovery of those injured in the incident.

Attempt to affect Amarnath Yatra: Shiv Sena (UBT)

Jammu, June 10: Shiv Sena (UBT) Jammu and Kashmir unit has termed the attack on a bus of pilgrims in Reasi as a “nefarious and cowardly act”.

“There must be a strong retaliation against Pakistan, the factory of terrorism,” the party’s state chief Manish Sahni said in a statement issued here.

He said the aim of Pak-sponsored terrorist organisations is to affect the holy Shri Amarnath Yatra which is starting from June 29.

Sahni warned the terrorist organisations to refrain from nefarious and cowardly acts like attacking innocent and unarmed people by stealth.

He appealed to the security and intelligence agencies to be more vigilant and eliminate all terrorists.

Terrorists deserve no mercy: Dr Shazad

Jammu, June 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Border Area Development Conference (JK-BADC) has vehemently condemned the terror attack in Reasi.

Dr Shazad Ahmed Malik, Chairperson of JK-BADC and former Vice Chancellor, expressed his deep concern over the incident. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators to justice and to implement measures to prevent such atrocious acts in the future.

“These terrorists deserve no mercy or sympathy as they are enemies of mankind,” Dr Shazad said in a statement issued here.

He called on the Jammu and Kashmir government to ensure that the injured pilgrims receive proper medical treatment.