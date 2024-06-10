Reasi terror attack: Bukhari for specialised treatment to injured, ex-gratia to NoK

Jammu, June 09: Apni Party president Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari has strongly condemned the terror attack on a bus that was carrying pilgrims of Shiv Khori in Reasi district.

In a statement issued here, Bukhari said that the terror attack on innocent pilgrims was an attempt to sow the seed of discord among the communities to destabilize the peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the government should immediately evacuate the injured pilgrims from the accident site and airlift the critically injured pilgrims to hospitals for their specialized treatment. He demanded ex-gratia in favour of the next of kin of the deceased pilgrims, whereas the injured pilgrims should be provided the best medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Bukhari termed the terror attack as an attempt to breach peace in Jammu and Kashmir. “The terrorists are bent upon disturbing the communal harmony and peaceful atmosphere in J&K. Therefore, the security forces shall ensure the safety and security of the pilgrims across Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Besides, all the leaders of the Apni Party have also expressed their shock over the terror attack and expressed their solidarity with the deceased pilgrims.