Ready to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir: ECI

The Election Commission of India Monday said it is ready to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir and that the Union Territory recorded highest voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in last four decades.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi to give an overview of marathon 7-phase 2024 general elections that concluded on June 01, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, as per KNS, said the commission is ready to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir recorded highest voter turnout in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in last four decades with 58.58 overall percentage, while Kashmir Valley recorded 51.05 percent turnout.

He also said that there was no major incident reported during polls anywhere in the country including Jammu and Kashmir.

The 7-phase Lok Sabha polls concluded on June 01, while votes will be counted tomorrow. On June 01, the exit polls predicted a landslide victory for PM Modi-led NDA with the alliance poised to win over 350 seats.

Meanwhile, all arrangements have been put in place with heightened security measures for counting of votes across the country including Jammu and Kashmir.

For Jammu and Kashmir, most of the exit polls predicted National Conference to win all three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley, BJP two seats in Jammu division and Congress to win lone Lok Sabha seat in Ladakh. (KNS)