“Burden for middle class…” Customers express frustration over Amul milk price hike

A day after Amul raised the milk price by 2 rupees, customers voiced concerns, remarking that prices tend to increase after elections conclude in the country.

The price of a one-litre pouch of Amul Taaza milk, previously priced at Rs 54, has increased to Rs 56. Similarly, the price of Amul Gold, previously Rs 66, has risen to Rs 68.

The sudden price hike has led to mixed reactions among consumers, particularly from the middle class, who feel the pinch of rising costs.

Many customers voiced their frustration over the price rice and said that even 2 rupees hike becomes a “burden for the middle class”.

“As soon as elections are over, they increase the prices. Even the road tax is increased. It becomes really difficult for the middle class. At once they should not increase 2 rupees, they should increase it gradually,” said a customer.

Echoing the same sentiment, another customer remarked, “After elections, rate of all things are going up, but we cannot do anything about it”.

However, some appeared to be unfazed by the price hike.

“An increase of 1 or 2 rupees doesn’t make much difference. They need to run their business too. It probably wasn’t enough for them before, which is why they raised the price,” another customer commented.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the prices of fresh pouch milk by approximately Rs 2 per litre effective from today in all markets across the country.

In a statement, Amul said that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to a 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation adding that it has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets since February 2023.

It further said that the price hike is due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production. Our member unions have also increased farmer’s prices approximately by 6-8 per cent over the last year, it added.

“Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and & milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” the statement mentioned. (ANI)