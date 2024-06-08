Breaking

Property Worth Crores Of Two Militant Handlers Based In Pak Attached In Baramulla: Police





Police on Saturday said that the property of two militant handlers based in Pakistan worth crores has been attached in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The police said that after obtaining attachment order passed by Addl.Sessions Court Baramulla attached properties (8 Kanals & 4 Marlas) land worth crore belonging to 2 terror handlers based in Pakistan namely Jaleel Ahmad Rather son of Gh Mohd & Mohd Ashraf Mir son of Sonaullah Mir both residents of Tilgam Baramulla.

The police spokesman further stated that the action was taken under sections of 83 CRPC & are linked with case FIR No.04/2008 u/s 2/3 EIMCO Act, 121 RPC, 7/25 Indian Arms Act,13 UA (P) Act of PS Kreeri.

The property was identified belonging to terror handlers during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Police. The operation reaffirms the commitment of Police to combat the terror activities, reads the statement.(GNS)

 

