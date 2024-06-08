Process to hold assembly polls in J&K begins

Kick-starting the process to hold assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has invited applications for allotment of common symbols for registered unrecognised parties for the election.

The Commission has decided to accept applications seeking allotment of common symbol under Para 10B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968 for the general election to the Legislative Assembly of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect.

The EC’s move to invite applications for common symbols from registered unrecognised parties indicates that assembly polls in Jammu & Kashmir are imminent. In December 2023, the Supreme Court had directed the poll-body to hold assembly polls in the UT by September 30, 2024—(KNO)