Principal Secretary visits JKAACL, Tagore Hall, emphasises expeditious completion of development works

Srinagar, June01: Principal Secretary, Culture Department, Suresh Kumar Gupta, on Saturday visited the Jammu & Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) and Tagore Hall.

The Principal Secretary took stock of various issues concerning the theatre and its associated assets.

He was accompanied by the officers and officials of JKAACL and Archives, Archeology and Museums including Additional Secretary Sanjeev Rana, Deputy Secretary Shakeel-ur-Rehman, Officer In-charge of Kashmir Division, Farooq Anwaar, Deputy Director, Archives , Archeology and Museums, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh and NSD Coordinator Gulzar Ganai.

During his visit, the Principal Secretary had thorough discussions with the officers and staff of JKAACL regarding their grievances, particularly related to long-pending promotion and career advancement issues.

The Principal Secretary, while understanding the significance of employee satisfaction and professional growth, assured the employees of an amicable resolution to their genuine concerns.

He also had an exclusive interaction with the engineers responsible for construction and renovation of important cultural sites like the Sufiyana School. He sought their feedback on having a holistic viewpoint of the ongoing projects besides challenges being faced in maintaining these cultural assets. The interaction underscored the importance of infrastructure in supporting and promoting cultural activities.

While inspecting the Tagore Hall, the Principal Secretary directed the concerned officers of the Cultural Academy to expedite the maintenance and upkeep of the theatre. He stressed the necessity of routine maintenance to ensure the facility remains in optimal condition, capable of hosting various cultural events and activities. He also instructed the officers and officials of JKAACL to launch a regular cleanliness drive to maintain the buildings and surroundings in a pristine condition.

Later, he visited various heritage sites in the city and directed the concerned officers to expedite the completion of ongoing works.