Gender Equilibrium and Altruistic Love

Elegance, aesthetics, grace and sustenance of the biological world lies in the creation of opposite genders. Absolute patriarchy would have turned the world insipid and soul less, if there had been no femininity to remove the monotony of the masculine world. Allah (SWT) has designed things in pairs to bestow congruity to the universe. Even many non-living things are said to have their mythologically ethereal opposite genders. The sun and the moon, the sky and the earth though have no association in terms of being couples, but in the suppositious world, the celestial bodies are thought to be eternal partners. We have dozen of illustrations from our folklore where tales like Naegraj Heemal, Laila Majnu’n talk tremendously rich about the love of males for their better halves and vice versa. Allah (SWT) has filled masculine hearts with abundant love for their gender counterparts, and this love keeps the torch of life kindled.

The gender equilibrium helps even the floral world to bloom proportionately well. If flowers of Kaleidoscopic hues had been devoid of androecium and gynoecium whorls, then the world would have been deprived of polychromatic petals, saccharine fruits and wholesome vegetables. Opposite genders bestow productivity and symmetry to the biological world. Adam (AS) looked perversely wayward in the solitude of paradise. Later, Allah (SWT) created Eve ( Hawa Aliahi Salam ) from his ribs to be his soulmate, because he had an innate urge to have partner. Eve (AS) verily proved to be a great source of solace, comfort and tranquility for him, and added saccharinity to world with her inborn traits of love, empathy, compassion, camaraderie, fidelity and generosity. Since Al-Wadood is the attribute of Allah (SWT) which means love and friendship. So, Allah (SWT) is the largest embodiment of love in the universe. And Allah SWT has Himself validated the love and intimacy between married couples. Even the holy Quran reckons it as a great virtue and a substantial source to earn divine pleasure.

As woman has been a great source of fascination and motivation for man since times immemorial, so, man always strives hard to make his better half happy, because it calms and balms the masculine heart. And the institution of marriage legitimates the love between the married couples. Thus, the bond of love reinforces the marital association between the married couples. This deep affection has begotten many love stories and some ideal couples, that have become role models for the humanity to imitate. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and hazrat Aisha (Alaiha Salam) is the best ever couple whose love and mutual understanding has been a beacon of light for married couples spread across all faiths.

The love between married couples at times has contrived some immortal marvels of the world. One of the architectural miracles is called Taj Mahal. Construction of the grand Taj Mahal owes its origin to such a love story. Mughal emperor Shahjahan immortalized and glorified the love for his sweetheart – Mumtaz Mahal whom he loved more than his life. The famous Mughal emperor set an unprecedented example of love, loyalty and sacrifice. And Taj Mahal is truly considered as a symbol of love.

But some couples have gone ahead of the of the milestone, and left indelible impressions on the canvas of human affection, love and romance. History bears testimony to some great love stories which gave the world its much needed panacea. I want you to visit a marvel which is taller than the architectural Magnum Opus called the Taj Mahal. Let me take you to a sweet saga of sacrifices, compassion and love. The story dates back to the miserably turbulent times of post World War 1 era. The war had not only maimed and butchered millions of souls across the globe, including military personnel, but had rendered immense damage to the economy of the world. India though was under British subjugation then, but it was no exception to global economic crisis and recession. Commoners and affluent were affected equally. World famed Tata Company of India had almost gone bankrupt, and had no money to pay the salaries to its workforce and other employees. But, then, a messiah within the Tata’s rose to the occasion to safeguard the sinking boat of the big corporation.

And interestingly, a woman from the Tata family came forward. Meherbai Tata – Daughter -in-law of Jamshedji Tata and the wife of Dorabji Tata, who mortgaged her precious Jubilee diamond in the imperial Bank against a loan of rupees one crore. It is mention-worthy to note that the 254 carat Jubilee diamond worn by Meherbai Tata was equal in size to famous Kohinoor diamond. Employees of the company were paid, and ultimately, it was saved from exhaustion. But, unfortunately, Meherbai Tata fell prey to blood cancer. It shook the whole Tata family. Her husband, Dorabji Tata sold the inestimable Jubilee diamond, and established the “Tata Memorial Cancer Research Foundation” for better treatment to cancer patients in India. Shahijahan built Taj Mahal for her dead wife, but Dorabji Tata built the monument of love for the entire humanity.

