Video

President of National Conference and Former Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir , Dr Farooq Abdullah speaking to the Reporters after the NC Candidate submitted his nominations papers for contest upcoming assembly elections from Beerwah constituency.

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
0 Min Read

You Might Also Like

One-day workshop on Design Innovation and Prototype Validation held at SMVDU

India taking lead in addressing global concerns: Dr Jitendra 

Altaf Bukhari welcomes Bilal Mir & Farooq Wani into party fold

Why silence over ‘atrocities against Muslims’ in Cong-ruled states, DPAP asks Rahul

Defeat of former CMs a ‘resounding message’: Bukhari

Share This Article
Previous Article JKPC president Sajad Lone releases election manifesto, promises judicial commission in 1987 election rigging
Next Article Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah officially files his nomination for the Budgam constituency
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Vice president Omar Abdullah officially files his nomination for the Budgam constituency
Breaking
President of National Conference and Former Chief Minister of the Jammu and Kashmir , Dr Farooq Abdullah speaking to the Reporters after the NC Candidate submitted his nominations papers for contest upcoming assembly elections from Beerwah constituency.
Video
JKPC president Sajad Lone releases election manifesto, promises judicial commission in 1987 election rigging
Breaking
PM Modi extends greetings to the people on first International Solar Festival
Breaking