President Murmu condoles loss of lives in Malviya Nagar hotel fire

New Delhi [India], June 3 : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident at a hotel in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area, describing the tragedy as “extremely heartbreaking” and extending condolences to the bereaved families.

Taking to the social media platform X, the President also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the incident.

“The news of the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those injured,” the President posted on X.

According to officials, at least 21 people lost their lives and more than 40 others were rescued after a massive fire broke out at Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar at around 8:48 am on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia assistance for the victims and their families.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured in the incident would receive Rs 50,000.

“The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the post read.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and chaos as flames rapidly engulfed parts of the building. Several people reportedly jumped from upper floors in an attempt to escape the blaze, while rescue personnel worked to evacuate those trapped inside and bring the fire under control.

Emergency response teams, including fire department personnel, police officials and medical teams, were deployed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Rescue and relief operations were carried out for several hours.

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Officials are examining the cause of the fire and probing possible violations of fire safety norms, building regulations and operational permissions. (ANI)