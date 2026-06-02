Over 16,000 students submit Class 12 re-evaluation requests as CBSE portal withstands cyber threats

New Delhi [India], June 2 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said its Class 12 re-evaluation portal remained operational despite multiple cyberattack attempts, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated 1.5 million hits within two minutes and more than one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

According to the board, the portal continued to function smoothly during the attacks and successfully handled a high volume of student traffic.

As of 3 pm on Tuesday, more than 16,000 students had completed their re-evaluation submissions, while the portal was supporting over 8,000 concurrent users.

In a post on X, the official account of CBSE shared, “Update from our Cybersecurity Teams: The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users.

As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions. While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks.”

“Most recent being a denial of service attack attempt, causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of 2 minutes and more than 1 lakh attempts of unauthorised file access. Based on student feedback, we have further refined the platform, including extending session time limits to make the process more convenient and seamless. Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible,” the post read.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny of CBSE’s digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The re-evaluation portal was launched as part of the board’s post-result process and follows recent efforts by CBSE to strengthen cybersecurity safeguards surrounding the OnMark platform operated by its service provider.

On Sunday, the board had announced that a team of cybersecurity experts drawn from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had been deployed to reinforce the platform’s security architecture and monitor potential cyber threats.

CBSE has stated that the re-evaluation portal will remain open until midnight on June 6, 2026. The board has fixed the fee for verification-related issues in scanned answer books at Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation requests will be charged at Rs 25 per question.

The payment process has been made fully digital, with fees accepted only through online modes, including UPI, credit cards, debit cards and net banking, as part of CBSE’s efforts to streamline the process and improve accessibility for students across the country. (ANI)