Sajad Lone Takes Dig at CM’s Dachigam Meeting, Calls Govt ‘Aloof & Isolated’

Srinagar, June 3: Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone on Wednesday took a swipe at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over the ruling National Conference’s legislators’ meeting at Dachigam, describing it as symbolic of what he termed the government’s “aloof and isolated” functioning.

In a post on X, Sajad Lone sarcastically referred to the gathering as the “bombshell” earlier hinted at by the Chief Minister, calling it a tourist trip to the scenic Dachigam area.

He said Dachigam symbolised the present state of the government, claiming it was “secluded, isolated and entry restricted.”

Taking a further jibe, Lone alleged that MLAs had been shifted to the wildlife area of Dachigam where they would be asked to “fall in line” or remain with the zoo’s inhabitants.

In a sarcastic remark, the Peoples Conference leader added that even the zoo animals were reportedly “aghast” at the development.