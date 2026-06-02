NIA chargesheets 31 accused for pre-poll blockade, judicial officers’ detention in Malda during electoral roles revision in Bengal

New Delhi [India], June 2 : The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted 31 accused in four separate cases linked to the Malda Special Intensive Revision (SIR) related road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers, the agency said on Tuesday.

The chargesheets have been filed before the NIA Special Court in Kolkata based on various digital, technical, documentary and oral evidence, as well as examination of several witnesses to the incidents that rocked the region ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls in April.

As per the NIA, the accused have been charged under respective relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, National Highways Act, 1956, and West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (WBMPO) Act, 1972.

“Specific roles played by each of the accused have been detailed in the chargesheets, which clearly establish their involvement in the road blockades and illegal detention and restraint of judicial officers engaged in the special intensive revision of electoral rolls at various locations in Malda district,” stated the NIA.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation in the cases following the Supreme Court’s suo motu cognisance and directive, found that the accused had, in a coordinated manner, participated in unlawful assemblies, blocked public roads, obstructed the movement of government officials, and wrongfully restrained judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise.

“Their actions had interfered with the conduct of the statutory electoral exercise and discharge of official duties by public servants. The accused had also disrupted the law and order in the region with their unlawful activities,” NIA clearly established in the chargesheets.

The NIA further said it is continuing with its investigation to identify, trace and prosecute other absconding accused and suspects involved in the conspiracy and the unlawful actions that had violated constitutional and statutory processes and disturbed public life. (ANI)