CM Omar flags off Cyclothon on World Bicycle Day, launches Jammu Cyclothon campaign

SRINAGAR, JUNE 3: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today flagged off a Cyclothon at the Royal Springs Golf Course (RSGC) here to mark World Bicycle Day, reaffirming the government’s commitment to promoting fitness, healthy lifestyles and sports culture among the youth of Jammu and Kashmir

The event, organized by the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council under its flagship initiative “My Youth My Pride”, witnessed enthusiastic participation from cyclists, youth, students and sports enthusiasts from different parts of the Valley.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister launched the mascot, jersey and publicity campaign for the forthcoming Jammu Cyclothon and announced the dates for the event.

He also announced the conduct of the Kashmir Cyclothon as a national-level event, aimed at attracting participation from cyclists across the country and promoting Jammu and Kashmir as a hub for adventure and sporting activities.

Interacting with the participants, the Chief Minister appreciated the growing interest in cycling and emphasized the importance of adopting active lifestyles to ensure better physical and mental well-being.

He highlighted cycling as an environmentally sustainable mode of transport that contributes to public health while supporting efforts towards environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister also lauded the initiatives being undertaken by the Youth Services & Sports Department and the J&K Sports Council to encourage mass participation in sports and recreational activities.

He said such events not only promote fitness but also strengthen community engagement and create awareness about important social issues.The cyclothon carried the message of combating sedentary lifestyles, drug abuse and excessive screen time among youth, while promoting the spirit of fitness and sports.

The event echoed the theme: “Say No to Drugs, No to Screen Addiction and Yes to Fitness & Sport.”Minister for Youth Services & Sports Satish Sharma, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dheeraj Gupta, Commissioner Secretary Youth Services & Sports Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Secretary RSGC Haris Ahmed Handoo, Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gul and other senior officers were present on the occasion.

The cycling awareness ride commenced from RSGC and proceeded towards Duck Park on Foreshore Road, covering a distance of approximately 20 kilometres.

A large number of participants from different age groups took part in the event, which passed through designated routes in the city.