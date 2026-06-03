LG Sinha, CM Omar Mourn Loss of Lives in Delhi Hotel Fire

Srinagar, June 3: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a devastating hotel fire in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area that claimed at least 21 lives.

According to officials, the fire erupted in a hotel located in a congested locality of south Delhi. Among those killed were several foreign nationals whose family members were reportedly undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

A number of people also sustained injuries in the incident and are receiving medical care.Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, Manoj Sinha described the tragedy as deeply distressing.

In a message shared on social media platform X, he conveyed sympathies to those who lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also voiced profound sorrow over the incident. In a statement shared through his office on X, he extended condolences to the families of the victims, wished a swift recovery to those injured, and expressed solidarity with everyone affected by the tragedy.

The cause of the fire has not yet been officially disclosed. Authorities have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the incident.

The tragedy has drawn condolences from leaders across the country, while emergency and civic agencies continue relief and support measures for those impacted.