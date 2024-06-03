Preparations underway for Amarnath Yatra, says IGP VK Birdi

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police VK Birdi said on Monday that preparations are underway in the initial phase for the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start on June 29.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) had said that the Amarnathji yatra 2024 will start from June 29, 2024 and will conclude on August 19, 2024.

“Preparations are being done in the initial phase. As soon as it comes in its full form, it will be shared with you,” IGP Birdi told ANI.

The Amarnath yatra attracts lakhs of pilgrims every year, who visit the site during ‘Shravani Mela in July-August (Shravan month in Hindu calendar) – the only time in the whole year when the Amarnath Cave is accessible.

The annual ‘Amarnath Yatra’ is marked by ‘Pratham Pujan’.

Of all Hindu deities, Lord Shiva is highly revered and popular amongst the devotees. To pay obeisance to Holy Ice Lingam, the devotees undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the Holy Cave Shrine located in Kashmir Himalayas in June and August.

The Holy Shrine is managed by SASB which was constituted by an Act of Jammu & Kashmir State Legislature in 2000. Lieutenant Governor, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is the Chairman of the Shrine Board.

The Shrine Board is responsible for better management of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, upgradation of facilities for holy pilgrims and matters connected therewith and incidental thereto. Assisted by a Chief Executive Officer, Additional Chief Executive Officer, and distinguished Board Members, the Board is endeavored towards fulfilling its mandate. (ANI)