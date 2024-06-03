Security agencies prepare for PM’s swearing-in ceremony

The security agencies, along with Delhi Police, are mulling over the security arrangements at the venue for the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister that is scheduled around this weekend.

A senior officer informed that a meeting regarding security preparations was held, and the central security agencies and Delhi police have planned multi-layer security and traffic arrangements as part of the ceremony.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Rastrapti Bhawan and the arrangements have been made accordingly, the officer said, adding that if in case the event venue is changed, the required arrangements will be made as per the venue.

Another source confirmed that the oath-taking ceremony would be held on June 9 or 10 in Delhi. As per the initial information, around 10,000 people, including 12 foreign dignitaries, will attend the event.

The counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held on June 4. Voting for the 543-member Lok Sabha was held simultaneously with the Assembly elections in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The long-drawn-out voting process spread over seven phases concluded on Saturday. The results of assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim were announced on June 2.

The exit polls on June 1 predicted a hat-trick win for the ruling BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls, with a massive majority indicating that the ruling party would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties. A few exit polls predicted that the NDA could reach the goal of “400 paar” as claimed by BJP leaders in the run-up to the general elections.

If the exit poll predictions come true on June 4, when votes are counted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become the only PM after Jawaharlal Nehru to win three successive terms in Lok Sabha polls. The exit polls predicted ‘Modi 3.0′ with PM Modi having led the BJP’s poll effort through rallies and roadshows in various parts of the country.’ (ANI)