Police solves theft case in Ganderbal; accused arrested

Police in Ganderbal have solved a theft case by arresting the accused person involved in the commission of crime.

A Police spokesperson said, “On 15/06/2024, Police Station Kangan received a written compliant from Sub-Divisional Manager BSNL Ganderbal mentioning therein that some unknown persons have stolen 24 No.’s of batteries from BSNL Tower at Mamar during the intervening night of 14/15-06-2024. In this regard, a case FIR No. 49/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Kangan & further investigation was taken up.”

“During the course of investigation, a special team led SHO Police Station Kangan under the supervision of SDPO Kangan was constituted. While checking the technical evidences & CCTV footage, a suspicious vehicle (Tata Mobile) was spotted near the scene of crime. While verifying the details of the said vehicle, the investigating team apprehended one person namely Nazir Ahmad Dar son of Sonaullah Dar resident of Rakh-e-Highgam Sopore A/P Pushwari Naidkhai along with the said Tata Mobile vehicle bearing registration number JK05M-0894”, he said.

He said that during questioning, the said accused person confessed his involvement in the commission of the crime & disclosed that he alongwith his associates have jointly committed the crime. He also confessed that they later sold the stolen batteries to one scrap dealer at Sopore. Accordingly, all the 24 stolen batteries were recovered and seized two vehicles viz Mahindra Mobile bearing registration No. JK05M-0894 and Maruti car bearing registration No. JK05B 5388, which were used in the commission of crime. Further investigation is going on & more arrests are expected.

J&K Police is committed to eliminate the social crimes from the society. Respectable citizens are requested to share information of anti-social elements with J&K Police in shaping better society & good future of our youth.