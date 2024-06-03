Breaking

Jammu-Srinagar highway to remain closed from 6 pm today for repair work: Officials

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Jammu-Srinagar national highway will remain closed for traffic from 6 pm today till tomorrow in view of urgent repair between Ramban and Banihal, authorities said on Monday.

In a post on X, J&K Traffic Police official said that as intimated by NHAI that urgent repair and maintenance has to be carried out between Ramban and Banihal during the intervening night of 3rd and 4th of June, traffic movement will remain suspended.

He said that no movement of any kind of vehicle including fresh perishables and livestock will be allowed on NH 44 today after 6 pm from Qazigund towards Ramban.

“Similarly no vehicular movement shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) after 5 pm and from Udhampur 6 pm. Commuters are advised to avoid journey on NH 44 till the work is completed,” he said.

