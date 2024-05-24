Police destroys poppy cultivation in Awantipora

Breaking

RK Online Desk
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that during a special drive against illegal poppy cultivation, a huge patch of poppy spread over a large area was destroyed at Khankah Midoora areas of Police Station Awantipora

This drive was launched by special teams of Police Awantipora headed by SHO PS Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora (SP) Shri Mumtaz Ali Bhatti.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against accused persons at Police Station Awantipora and investigation has been initiated.

