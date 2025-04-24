Breaking

Police busts LeT module, arrests four overground workers in North Kashmir’s Bandipora

Bandipora police in Jammu and Kashmir arrested four overground workers and claimed to have busted a module of terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (Let), police said in a release on Thursday.

As per the statement, Bandipora Police had received credible information that some OGW affiliated with terrorist outfit Let have hatched a criminal conspiracy on the directions of their handlers and are seeking a chance to attack the Police and Security Forces and non-locals.

Acting on this information, Bandipora Police launched a manhunt, and special nakas were placed at different places in the district.

Accordingly, Bandipora Police, along with D-Coy 45 Bn Central Reserve Police Force and E-Coy of 13 RR, established a joint naka at Kanipora Naidkhai Sumbal, it added. During Naka checking, two persons, Mohammad Rafiq Khanday, a resident of Khanday Mohalla Watalpira, Banyarai, and Mukhtar Ahmad, a resident of Bunpora Mohalla K Bala, were apprehended.

During the search, illegal arms ammunition viz two Chinese hand grenades, one 7.62 MM Magazine, and 30 rounds of 7.62mm were recovered from their possession. In this regard, a case was registered under relevant sections of UAPA in Police Station Sumbal, and further investigation has been started, it said.

Moreover, Bandipora Police, along with F-Coy 3rd Bn CRPF and 13 RR Ajas camp, established a joint naka at Sadunara Ajas. During checking, two suspects identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar, a resident of Saderkoot Bala and Mohd Shafi Dar, a resident of Banyari, were apprehended and during search, illegal arms & ammunition viz. Chinese Hand Grenade 1, 7.62 MM Magazine 1, and 30 rounds of 7.62 mm were recovered from their possession. In this regard, a case has been registered under relevant sections of UAPA in Police Station Sumbal and further investigation has been taken up, it said.

During questioning, arrested terrorist associates admitted to being the OGW of the banned terrorist outfit Let and were tasked to target police/SFS and non-locals in Ajas, Naidkhai Sumbal, and its adjacent areas, the statement added. (ANI)

 

 

