Police attaches house of absconding accused evading law for 7 years in Kupwara

RK Online Desk
Acting on the orders of the Hon’ble District Sessions Court Kupwara under Section 83 CrPC, Police Station Trehgam has attached the immovable property of an accused who has been absconding for the past seven years.

A Police spokesperson said, “The property, (residential house) located in Chek Zirhama, belongs to the accused Gh Mohd Khan, son of Akran Khan, who is wanted in connection with Case FIR No. 277/2017 under Sections 366, 376, 109 RPC of Police Station Kupwara.”

“Despite repeated summons and a proclamation issued under Section 82 CrPC, the accused has evaded legal proceedings, prompting the court to authorize the attachment as a measure to compel his surrender”, he said.

Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that the rule of law is upheld and offenders are brought to justice. The public is urged to cooperate with the police and provide any information regarding absconders.

