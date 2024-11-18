Mushtaq Ahmad-JKPS assumes charge as SSP Handwara

Mushtaq Ahmad-JKPS on Monday assumed charge as Sr. Superintendent of Police, district Handwara .

Customary handing over of charge took place between the outgoing SSP Shri Ifroz Ahmad- JKPS and incoming SSP Mushtaq Ahmad-JKPS .

On their arrival at District Police Headquarters Handwara, outgoing and incoming SSP were received by SP Ops Handwara Zaffar Iqbal-JKPS, SDPO Handwara Hamid Ali-JKPS, DySP DAR DPL Handwara Majid Magrey-JKPS were also present on this occasion.

On assuming the charge, SSP Handwara held an introductory meeting with Senior Police officers of the Police District and impressed upon officers to work with dedication and enthusiasm to mitigate problems faced by the people of Police District Handwara.

He also stressed the need for a team work and has directed officers to have their doors open for the general public.