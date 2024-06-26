Breaking

Police arrests 05 notorious drug peddlers in Pulwama

RK Online Desk
Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 05 notorious drug peddlers in Pulwama and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

A spokesperson said that a police party of Police Station Pulwama during patrolling at Chiterpora, apprehended 05 suspicious persons. During search, 15 bottles of Codeine Phosphate like substance has been recovered from their possession. They have been identified as Irshad Ahmad Reshi son of Wali Mohammad Reshi resident of Chiterpora, Tariq Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Trichil, Amir Ashraf son of Mohd Ashraf Dar resident of Pampore, Mohd Salman Mir son of Mohd Abdullah Mir resident of Tenghard and Bilal Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohammad Bhat resident of Mitrigam. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.

“Accordingly, a case under FIR number 120/ 2024 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pulwama, and investigation has been set into motion”, he said.

