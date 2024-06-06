Breaking

PM Modi likely to take oath for third successive term on June 9

ANI
ANI
1 Min Read
ANI_20240604549

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to take oath for third successive term in office on June 9, sources said.

BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a successive third term in office in the results of Lok Sabha elections declared on June 4.

Sources said PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony may take place at 6 pm on June 9.

Earlier there was speculation that the swearing-in ceremony of the new NDA government led by PM Modi would take place on Saturday.

There is no official confirmation yet of the date of the oath-taking ceremony.

Leaders of parties in the National Democratic Alliance held a meeting on Wednesday and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader.

PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India.

“Met our valued NDA partners. Ours is an alliance that will further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations. We will serve the 140 crore people of India and work towards building a Viksit Bharat,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday. (ANI)

 

You Might Also Like

Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi

JKBOSE to Declare 12th Class Results Within Hours

Fire breaks out at restaurant in Udhampur, dousing operation underway

Police takes cognizance of GMC Srinagar incident, registers FIR

Tourist Falls from Kullan Bridge into Sindh River While Taking Photos

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Won’t allow anyone to hurt religious sentiments of any community in Kashmir: IGP V K Bhridi
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

EPG Celebrates World Environment Day 2024 at Greenland Paramedical & Nursing college, Hawal
Developing Story
MeT forecasts more rains, thundershower as night temp drops below normal at most places in J&K
Breaking
PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to arrive in Delhi tomorrow; Nepal PM Prachanda confirms attendance
Breaking
PM Modi thanks Presidents of Egypt, Argentina on congratulating him for election win
Breaking

Recent Comments

No comments to show.