PM Modi accuses Congress of vote-bank politics, asks why does it not appoint party chief from Muslim community, reserve 50 pc tickets

Noting that BR Ambedkar’s life, struggles, and message have been the cornerstone of the government’s 11-year journey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled several development projects in Haryana and accused Congress of “appeasement politics” stating that if the party has “some sympathy” for Muslims, they should appoint party chief from the community and give 50 per cent tickets in Lok Sabha to members from the main minority community.

PM Modi laid foundation stone of new terminal building of Hisar airport worth over Rs 410 crore and also of 800 MW modern thermal power unit of Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant and a Compressed Biogas Plant at Yamuna Nagar in the state. A flight connecting Hisar to Ayodhya was also launched on Monday.

In his speeches, PM Modi talked about the development initiatives of his government and launched a strong attack on the Congress, accusing it of pursuing votebank politics and not taking steps to solve problems of people during its rule.

Referring to the launch of flights from Hisar to Ayodhya Dham, PM Modi said the holy land of Shri Krishna, Haryana, is directly connected to the city of Lord Ram.

PM Modi also launched strong attack on Congress over its stance on the Waqf Amendment Act and said it had sought to appease its vote bank.

In his speech in Hisar, PM Modi said the Constitution provided for reservations for SC, ST, and OBC communities, but Congress turned it into “a tool for appeasement”.

He said Constitution speaks of uniform civil code for all, but the Congress governments never implemented it. He pointed to the opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, despite its alignment with the Constitution’s principles.

PM Modi alleged that Congress government in Karnataka had provided reservation for Muslims in public tenders, though there was no such provision in Constitution.

PM Modi said appeasement policies have significantly harmed the Muslim community, benefiting only a few extremists while leaving the rest of the society neglected, uneducated, and impoverished.

Accusing Congress of pursuing “flawed policies”, he said in 2013, just months before elections, Congress amended the Waqf Act “to appease its vote bank, elevating it above several constitutional provisions”.

He accused Congress of claiming to work for the welfare of Muslims while failing to take meaningful actions.

PM Modi said if the party truly cared for the Muslim community, they would have appointed a Muslim as their party president or allocated 50 per cent of their tickets to Muslim candidates, stating that their intentions were never aligned with the genuine welfare of Muslims, exposing their true nature.

“They say they did it in the interest of Muslims, I want to tell those hungry of vote-bank politics, if you have even slight sympathy for Muslims, then Congress should appoint a Muslim as its president. Why don’t they make? Give 50 per cent reservation to Muslims in Parliament, if they win, they will be able to state their viewpoint. Congress will not give anything,” he said.

Noting that vast tracts of land under Waqf, meant to benefit the poor, destitute women and children, were instead exploited by a handful of land mafias, PM Modi pointed out that these mafias were encroaching on lands belonging to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals, leaving the Pasmanda Muslim community without any benefits.

He mentioned that amendments to the Waqf Act will put an end to such exploitation, emphasizing a significant new provision in the amended law, ensuring that tribal lands cannot be touched by Waqf boards.

He described this as a major step in protecting tribal interests. He stated that the new provisions will honour the sanctity of Waqf, ensuring that the rights of poor and Pasmanda Muslim families, women, and children are upheld and said this reflects the true spirit of the Constitution and genuine social justice.

PM Modi also criticized the Congress “for its treatment of” Babasaheb Ambedkar, stating that while he was alive, “they insulted him, orchestrated his electoral defeats twice, and conspired to exclude him from the system”. He alleged that after Babasaheb passed away, “the party also attempted to erase his legacy and suppress his ideas”.

“Our government is focusing on connectivity while ensuring welfare for the poor and social justice, fulfilling the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar and the aspirations of the Constitution’s framers,” he said.

He highlighted that Dr Ambedkar was the protector of the Constitution, “whereas they Congress) became its destroyer”. He stated that while Dr. Ambedkar aimed to bring equality, “Congress spread the virus of vote-bank politics” in the country.

PM Modi remarked that Babasaheb Ambedkar envisioned a life of dignity for every poor and marginalized individual, enabling them to dream and fulfill their aspirations. He criticized the previous government for treating SC, ST, and OBC communities as second-class citizens during its long tenure.

PM Modi alleged that while water reached the swimming pools of some Congress leaders, drinking water was largely not available in villages of the country.

He noted that even after 70 years of independence, only 16 per cent of rural households had tap water connections, disproportionately affecting SC, ST, and OBC communities. He shared that in the past 6-7 years, their government has provided tap water connections to over 12 crore rural households, raising the coverage to 80 per cent of rural homes.

He expressed confidence that, with Babasaheb’s blessings, tap water will reach every household. He also addressed the lack of toilets, which severely impacted SC, ST, and OBC communities. PM Modi highlighted the government’s efforts in constructing over 11 crore toilets, ensuring a life of dignity for the underprivileged.

He highlighted that under their government, the largest beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts are from SC, ST, and OBC communities. He proudly noted that today, these individuals confidently showcase their RuPay cards, symbolizing their financial inclusion and empowerment.

PM Modi accused Congress of “turning the sacred Constitution into a mere tool for gaining power”.

He remarked that whenever they faced a crisis of power, Constitution was crushed and referred to Emergency.

Underlining the numerous steps taken by the government since 2014 to honour Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy and inspire future generations, the Prime Minister pointed out that places associated with Babasaheb, both in India and abroad, were neglected for years.

Lauding the Haryana government for consistently strengthening the path of social justice and welfare for the poor, the Prime Minister highlighted the dire state of government jobs in Haryana under previous administrations, where individuals had to rely on political connections or sell family assets to secure employment. He expressed satisfaction with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s government, “which eradicated these corrupt practices”.

He also highlighted his government implementing One Rank One Pension (OROP). He shared that Rs 13,500 crore has been disbursed to Haryana’s ex-servicemen under OROP.

In his speech at Yamunanagar, PM Modi said it is not just a city but a vital part of India’s industrial landscape, contributing significantly to the economy with its industries ranging from plywood to brass and steel.

He shared his personal connection with Yamunanagar, recalling his frequent visits from Panchkula during his tenure as BJP leader in-charge of Haryana. He expressed gratitude for the dedicated workers he collaborated with and acknowledged the enduring tradition of hard work and commitment in the region.

Noting that Haryana is witnessing the double speed of development under the Union and State governments for the third consecutive term, the Prime Minister emphasized the commitment to a developed Haryana as part of the vision for a developed India. He highlighted the government’s dedication to serving the people of Haryana and fulfilling the aspirations of its youth by working at greater speed and scale. He pointed to the development projects launched today as a testament to this commitment and extended his congratulations to the people of Haryana for these new development initiatives.

Remarking that the synergy between industrialization and manufacturing was also recognized by Deenbandhu Chaudhary Chhotu Ram Ji as the foundation for rural prosperity, the Prime Minister highlighted Chhotu Ram Ji’s belief that true prosperity in villages would come when farmers enhance their income through small industries alongside agriculture. He further noted that Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who dedicated his life to the welfare of villages and farmers, shared a similar vision, emphasizing Charan Singh Ji’s perspective that industrial development should complement agriculture, as both are pillars of the economy.

Emphasising that the essence of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ lies in fostering manufacturing, PM Modi underscored the government’s focus on manufacturing, as reflected in this year’s budget announcement of ‘Mission Manufacturing’.

“The mission aims to create maximum employment opportunities for Dalit, backward, underprivileged, and marginalized youth, provide them with essential training, reduce business costs, strengthen the MSME sector, equip industries with modern technology, and ensure Indian products are world-class,” he stated. (ANI)